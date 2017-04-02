Steven Moffat’s tenure as Doctor Who’s showrunner - which finishes later this year when Chris Chibnall takes over - has been somewhat turbulent. While many fans have praised Moffat, some have criticised the lead writer for being a misogynist.

Speaking to SFX, outgoing Doctor Peter Capaldi defended Moffat, saying (via Radio Times): “I think we’ve done great stuff. I think Steven’s fabulous.

“I don’t know why people have a go at him, why they call him a misogynist. I don’t understand that at all. I think he’s a brilliant writer."

The Scottish actor also spoke candidly about the show’s budget, which is somewhat small. He told the publication: “The fact of the matter is any show that’s making 12 episodes a year, with these budgets and under these circumstances, not every [episode] is going to be fantastic. And certainly not every [episode] is going to be to everyone’s tastes.”

Capaldi explained how, being such a popular franchise, there will be critics of everything they do: “To push the envelope of what Doctor Who can be, while hanging onto it, is hard, especially when it’s so successful it becomes a victim of its own success, because as a kind of brand it’s encouraged to do the same thing.”

Meanwhile, the Doctor’s upcoming companion Bill Potts will be the hero’s first gay partner, actor Pearl Mackie confirmed earlier this week.

She said: “It shouldn’t be a big deal in the 21st Century. It’s about time, isn’t it? It’s important to say people are gay, people are black. Representation is important, especially on a mainstream show”.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on 15 April.