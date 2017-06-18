  1. Culture
Doctor Who series 10: John Simm returns as The Master in exciting new trailer for episode 11

The series finale will also be an extended episode

Doctor Who’s tenth series has been called one of the show's best in recent history, many fans thoroughly enjoying Peter Capaldi’s final outing as the iconic Timelord.

The BBC has released the trailer for ‘World Enough and Time’ — the eleventh episode of the season — featuring John Simm’s Master’s return.

“Give us a kiss,” the newly goatee’d character says after a montage of clips heavily featuring Michelle Gomez’s incarnation of The Master. 

The clip also teases the return of classic Doctor Who villains the Mondasian Cybermen, along with the introduction of a sinister looking ship. Watch below.

 

Along with the clip, the BBC has also announced that the season finale, ‘The Doctor Falls’, will be an extended hour-long episode.

While Steven Moffat’s last two season finales have also been extended, we can probably expect something extra special from Capaldi’s penultimate outing as the Doctor.

The actor, along with Moffat, will leave the show following a Christmas special this December. A replacement to play the titular character has yet to be announced but all signs are pointing to Love Actually star Kris Marshall.

