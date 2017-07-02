Doctor Who’s recent finale, 'The Doctor Falls’, seemingly saw the series say goodbye to companion Bill, played by Pearl Mackie.

After having her brain trapped inside the body of a mechanical Cyberman, the character was reunited with her university crush, Heather, as they now travel the galaxy together.

Thanks to the rather ambiguous ending, questions are being asked regarding Bill’s return, spurred on by Mackie announcing she has met future showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Speaking on Doctor Who: The Fan Show – The Aftershow following the episode’s broadcast, current showrunner Steven Moffat spoke about her return.

"I don't think she is dead," he said, via Digital Spy. "She doesn't die.

"I don't think Doctor Who is that kind of show. Doctor Who is a big-hearted, optimistic show that believes in kindness and love and that wisdom will triumph in the end.

"I don't believe it's the kind of show that says there are bitter, twisted, nasty endings because it's not.

"It's not gritty – it's aspirational. It says, 'It can work. And wisdom and kindness will triumph. And love will always come through in the end.'

"I think there aren't enough people or enough shows saying that and I'm damned if Doctor Who is going to join in with the general chorus of despair. So, she doesn't die. She nearly dies and becomes something else.”

Moffat and current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, will leave the show following the Christmas special later this year, which is also set to feature a familiar face, the very first Doctor. The BBC show will return Christmas Day.