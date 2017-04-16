  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Doctor Who trailer: Peter Capaldi's replacement will seemingly come before Christmas special

A Love Actually star is expected to take over

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
new-doctor-who.jpg

The tenth series of the rebooted Doctor Who premiered last night, winning rave reviews from various publications and acting as another soft-reboot.

Notably, the series marks Peter Capaldi’s last as the Doctor, the character originally set to regenerate during the Christmas special later this year.

However, a new trailer has been released, once again teasing a new Doctor sooner than the special. 

Only seconds into the 30-second teaser, Capaldi is seen stretching out, beams of light radiating from him, seemingly ready for the next Doctor to take his place.

Also seen in the clip are both John Simm’s The Master and Michelle Gomez’s Missy. Watch the clip below.

Currently, the huge amounts of speculation over the next Doctor is all pointing to one name: Kris Marshall. A new report by The Mirror claims Marshall has the role while betting was suspended on the Love Actually star taking the role earlier this year.

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

  • 1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Reece Shearsmith

  • 2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Bethany Black

    Channel 4

  • 3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Elaine Tan

    Getty Images

  • 4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Paul Kaye

    Rex

  • 6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

  • 7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas

    Rufus Hound

    Getty Images

  • 8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Rebecca Front

    Channel 4

  • 9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Arsher Ali

    Rex Features

  • 10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Steven Robertson

    Rex Features

  • 11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Colin McFarlane

    Rex Features

  • 12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Sophie Stone

    Rex Features

  • 13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Neil Fingleton

    Rex Features

Whatever the case, we can likely expect a new Doctor by the series finale. Doctor Who airs Saturday on BBC One.

Comments