The tenth series of the rebooted Doctor Who premiered last night, winning rave reviews from various publications and acting as another soft-reboot.
Notably, the series marks Peter Capaldi’s last as the Doctor, the character originally set to regenerate during the Christmas special later this year.
However, a new trailer has been released, once again teasing a new Doctor sooner than the special.
Only seconds into the 30-second teaser, Capaldi is seen stretching out, beams of light radiating from him, seemingly ready for the next Doctor to take his place.
Also seen in the clip are both John Simm’s The Master and Michelle Gomez’s Missy. Watch the clip below.
Currently, the huge amounts of speculation over the next Doctor is all pointing to one name: Kris Marshall. A new report by The Mirror claims Marshall has the role while betting was suspended on the Love Actually star taking the role earlier this year.
Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
-
1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Reece Shearsmith
-
2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Bethany Black
Channel 4
-
3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Elaine Tan
Getty Images
-
4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Paul Kaye
Rex
-
6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia
-
7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas
Rufus Hound
Getty Images
-
8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Rebecca Front
Channel 4
-
9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Arsher Ali
Rex Features
-
10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Steven Robertson
Rex Features
-
11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Colin McFarlane
Rex Features
-
12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Sophie Stone
Rex Features
-
13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast
Neil Fingleton
Rex Features
Whatever the case, we can likely expect a new Doctor by the series finale. Doctor Who airs Saturday on BBC One.
- More about:
- Doctor Who
- Peter Capaldi
- Kris Marshall