Considering how much South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone enjoy flirting with controversy, you'd think that Donald Trump would be prime candidates to be satirised in future episodes. However, the duo insists it would be too tough as his administration is too funny as it is.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creative minds behind stage musical The Book of Mormon, have revealed that they stepped away from the idea of continuing to include a character that closely resembles the US President in a new series of the hit animated series.

Parker told Australian TV show 7.30: “It's tricky now because satire has become reality.

“It's really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park, which just ended a month-and-a-half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn't keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with,” he added.

“So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we'll do ours.”

Parker and Stone, who also directed 2003 film Team America: World Police, were forced to rewrite an episode of South Park to reflect Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.

Earlier this week, Trump's administration stated it was boycotting news cable network CNN, a snub it reneged on a mere eight hours later.