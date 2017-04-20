It's emerged that Donald Trump shot a scene for 1992 Al Pacino drama Scent of a Woman that was swiftly cut by the film's director, according to actor Chris O'Donnell.

O'Donnell was speaking on Conan O'Brien's US talk show when he revealed that the US President demanded that he and then-wife Marla Maples appeared in the film because location scouts wanted to shoot a scene in one of his New York hotels before Oscar-nominated director Martin Brest left it on the cutting room floor.

The actor, who appeared in the drama opposite Pacino and Gabrielle Anwar, described how original pages for scenes shot at the Plaza Hotel were updated to include a shot showing Trump leaving a limousine with Maples.

"It was explained to us that in order for us to film at The Plaza, we had a little walk on part for Donald and Marla.“

When asked what part Trump played, the actor told O'Brien: “It was nothing, it got cut from the movie.”

O'Donnell revealed that the duo even went through hair and makeup and ate on the film's set.

The film - which won Pacino an Oscar for Best Actor - follows O'Donnell's preparatory school student who takes a job as an assistant to Pacino's cantankerous, blind medically retired Army officer Frank Slade.

Trump has many film and TV credits to his name including appearances in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York and HBO series Sex and the City.