Comedy Central is debuting a brand new weekly talk show presented by Donald Trump - that is, a comedian impersonating the US President.

Stand-up comedian Anthony Atamanuik will be forced to watch Trump more intently than ever for the new stint which will also see former Chicago improviser Pete Grosz appear as Vice President Mike Pence.

The President Show's premise will see Trump decide to broadcast his views directly from the Oval Office in the White House.

Atamanuik said: “Laughing at the president is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department.

“But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I’d just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and, if we’re lucky, end up in prison!”

Atamanuik has previous imitating Trump having played him on various occasion throughout the presidential campaign.

Another star who spent much of the campaign impersonating Trump is Alec Baldwin whose character in new animated film The Boss Baby has been drawing 'timely' parallels with the President.

The President Show will air on the cable channel in the US at 10.30pm following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.