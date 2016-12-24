Alec Baldwin, the actor who has been poking fun at Donald Trump through his candid impersonations on Saturday Night Live, has offered to perform at the President-Elect's inauguration.

Various artists are reported to have turned down the opportunity, including Elton John and Andrea Bocelli through to Celine Dion, and even those who are performing - namely the Radio City Rockettes - are only doing so due to contractual obligation.

Baldwin himself even knew what song he could perform at the inauguration, settling for a rendition of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

Alec Baldwin mocks Donald Trump's tweeting

Baldwin's memorable Trump impersonations have been angering the president who has continually expressed his distaste via Twitter over the past few months; the actor himself tweeted earlier this week how he believes the inauguration will mark the beginning of the countdown until Trump leaves office.

3- but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Other confirmed acts to be playing at the inauguration include the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho. It's been reported that The Beach Boys are considering an offer.

Trump himself has a different view on the matter, believing several A-list celebrities are, in fact, desperate to attend. He wrote on Twitter: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs [sic] to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE."