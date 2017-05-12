President Trump's continuing efforts to defend his decision to fire FBI director James Comey has led him to a co-opt a tweet by his long-standing nemesis, Rosie O'Donnell.

"We finally agree on something Rosie," he wrote on Twitter, attaching a tweet of hers that simply said: "FIRE COMEY."

The situation was of course very different when O'Donnell declared that on 20 December 2016, in reference to Comey's potentially election-influencing announcement of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, and long before the bureau began investigating the Trump campaign's ties with Russia.

@realDonaldTrump - u don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in - comeys people believe in him - for real - they have the proof - u r a sadistic man #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

"U don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in," O'Donnell replied (sic). "comeys people believe in him - for real - they have the proof - u r a sadistic man #USA".

Andrew McCabe, now the acting head o the FBI, has said that the investigation will continue without Comey.

"Simply put, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he declared yesterday.

