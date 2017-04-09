Saturday Night Live can't seem to get enough of Alec Baldwin and his pitch-perfect Donald Trump impression.

So much so, in fact, that they asked the actor to tag in to play another despised figure on the show at the exact same time, as Baldwin delivered his very best impersonation of Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly as he interviewed himself as Trump.

O'Reilly recently found himself defended by Trump, with no apparent intel on the subject, after it came to light the anchor has faced numerous accusations of sexual harassment from female colleagues over the years.

The allegations resulted in several companies pulling ads from The O'Reilly Factor, though SNL's take on the controversy assured viewers several brands were sticking fast, namely "Dog Cocaine" and a pill described as "Cialis for horses".

Baldwin's O'Reilly admitted that he'd made headlines recently, as "women have come forward... and accused me of offering them exciting opportunities here at Fox News."

He then brought on his surprise supporter, who he insisted was "unimpeachable on all female issues"; the sketch indulging itself in a little fourth wall breakage when Trump told O'Reilly, "I actually see a lot of myself in you, Bill."



Baldwin's Trump also appeared on the show's cold open, addressing crowds at a town hall meeting in rural Kentucky, attempting to gain support for the recent US missile strike against Syria while revealing to the crowd his plans to cut many of the government services and benefits upon which they rely.