This week’s Saturday Night Live saw regular Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin and guest host Kristen Stewart both take aim at the new president, but it was Melissa McCarthy’s take on press secretary Sean Spicer that reportedly really got under Trump’s skin, apparently chiefly because she’s a woman.

In light of this, fans of the show are calling for Trump advisor Steve Bannon to be played by none other than Rosie O’Donnell, a notorious opponent of Trump’s, who he once called “ugly”, a “pig” and “degenerate”, even doubling down on his hatred of her during one of the presidential TV debates.

“Trump, @Rosie, was upset that a staffer was played by a woman, and you do a great impression of him. Willing to take one for the team?” a viewer tweeted at O’Donnell.

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

“I am here to serve,” she replied. Alec has trump, Melissa has spice.

“I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready.”

Bannon already regularly features in the show, but in a fairly minor way as a Grim Reaper played by staffer Mikey Day, so a switch in casting isn’t off the table.

Trump managed to resist tweeting about this week’s SNL, but, according to Politico, was unhappy with Spicer being portrayed “at his biggest and sloppiest”.

