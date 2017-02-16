The presidency of Donald Trump has provided US talk show hosts - ranging from John Oliver to Bill Maher - with plenty of material to work with.

There's one victor when ratings are concerned, however, and that person is Stephen Colbert.

Within the initial week following Trump's inauguration, Late Night with Stephen Colbert became the most watched late night talk show amassing an average 2.84 million viewers.

Impressively, this was just 8,000 viewers behind daytime front-runner The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which is considered one of the most popular chat shows in the US, especially between the age demographics of 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54; Colbert's key demographic is 50 and over.

Colbert lost momentum the following week but picked up steam the following weeks with views of 2.77 million.

The host's no-nonsense approach regarding Trump's administration continued last night following the news that National security Advisor Michael Flynn quit his position.

Tonight! Stephen's got the scoop on National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the first to quit Trump's fledgeling administration. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qHhzIvocOP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 15, 2017

Last week, Bill Maher's show was thrust into the spotlight following a war of words between Trump supporter Piers Morgan and Australian comedian Jim Jefferies.