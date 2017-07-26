Donald Trump has sparked controversy after effectively banning transgender people from serving in the US military, blaming the “medical costs and disruption” they would cause - something which many Hollywood stars, including those from the LGBTQ community, have drastically criticised.

The president stated that the U.S. government will not allow transgender people to “serve in any capacity” in the military, tweeting: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming...victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The swift social media reaction following his announcement - which, CNN reports, was unknown to the White House press office - has been overwhelmingly negative with many LGBTQ celebrities, including Caitlyn Jenner, Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and Candis Cayne all expressing their disgust.

Jenner - a known Republican who has been critical of Trump in the past - hit out at Trump's decision, asking: "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Cox released a statement that read: “This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety, and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety, and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Elsewhere, stars including George Takei, transgender actress Candis Cayne and Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, also waded in with their views.