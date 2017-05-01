The White House Correspondents' Dinner had a completely different vibe due to the absence of Donald Trump - the first time the President has snubbed the event since 1981.

Instead, the President - who was celebrating his first 100 days in office - appeared at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he criticised the media who were all gathered at the Washington Hilton for the annual event.

“A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation’s capital right now,” Trump said.

“They are trapped at the dinner, which will be very very boring - they are gathered together for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner without the president,” Deadline reports Trump as saying with “obvious glee.”

Reportedly, the only actor who seemed to be present at the dinner was Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine.

Trump, whose VP Mike Pence also ditched the event, used the opportunity to criticise the press.

Meanwhile, over in Washington, the evening's host - The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj - ripped Trump apart despite organisers asking him not to.

US President Donald Trump attacks media at 100-day rally in Pennsylvania

The last time a President refused to attend the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981 who had been the source of an assassination attempt just a month previous.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from the Washington swamp with all of you and a much larger crowd and better people,” Trump told his crowd of supporters at the rally.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







9 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued















1/9 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/9 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC. Mr Trump issued a presidential memorandum in January announcing that the US would withdraw from the trade deal Getty

3/9 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. A signature campaign promise, Mr Trump outlined his intention to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border days after taking office Getty Images

4/9 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House. Mr Trump reinstated a ban on American financial aide being granted to non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, provide abortion referrals, or advocate for abortion access outside of the United States Getty Images

5/9 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

6/9 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump's effort to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law failed when Republicans failed to get enough votes. Mr Trump has promised to revisit the matter Getty Images

7/9 Donald Trump and 'sanctuary cities' US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January threatening to pull funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" if they do not comply with federal immigration law AP

8/9 Trump and the travel ban US President Donald Trump has attempted twice to restrict travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries. The first attempt, in February, was met with swift opposition from protesters who flocked to airports around the country. That travel ban was later blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The second ban was blocked by a federal judge a day before it was scheduled to be implemented in mid-March SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Trump and climate change US President Donald Trump sought to dismantle several of his predecessor's actions on climate change in March. His order instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate the Clean Power Plan, which would cap power plant emissions Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

In reaction to Trump's decision. US talk show host Samantha Bee recorded a Not The White house Correspondents' Dinner special on her series Full Frontal on Saturday (29 April).