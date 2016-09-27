Prior to the first televised Presidential debate, Hilary Clinton appeared on Funny or Die’s Between Two Ferns mock chat show with Zach Galifianakis, showing off her sometimes overlooked sense of humour.

However, despite Donald Trump being perhaps easier to lampoon, the show’s host really doesn’t want the Republican candidate anywhere near his ferns.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Galifianakis said: “Doing it the other way doesn’t interest me. He’s the kind of guy who likes attention – bad attention or good attention. So you’re dealing with a psychosis there that’s a little weird.

“I wouldn’t have somebody on that’s so mentally challenged. I feel like I’d be taking advantage of him. And you can print that.”

Previously, the writer and director of Between Two Ferns, Scott Aukerman, said he “can’t imagine a situation in which [Donald Tump appearing on the show] would ever even occur. I just can’t see him subjecting himself to that.”

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







14 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

























1/14 On Isis: "Some of the candidates, they went in and didn’t know the air conditioner didn’t work and sweated like dogs, and they didn’t know the room was too big because they didn’t have anybody there. How are they going to beat ISIS?" Getty

2/14 On immigration: "I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." Reuters

3/14 On Free Trade: "Free trade is terrible. Free trade can be wonderful if you have smart people. But we have stupid people." PAUL J. RICHARDS | AFP | Getty Images

4/14 On Mexicans: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists." Getty

5/14 On China: "I just sold an apartment for $15 million to somebody from China. Am I supposed to dislike them?... I love China. The biggest bank in the world is from China. You know where their United States headquarters is located? In this building, in Trump Tower." Getty Images

6/14 On work: "If you're interested in 'balancing' work and pleasure, stop trying to balance them. Instead make your work more pleasurable." AP

7/14 On success: "What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate."

8/14 On life: "Everything in life is luck." AFP

9/14 On ambition: "You have to think anyway, so why not think big?" Getty Images

10/14 On his opponents: "Bush is totally in favour of Common Core. I don't see how he can possibly get the nomination. He's weak on immigration. He's in favour of Common Core. How the hell can you vote for this guy? You just can't do it." Reuters

11/14 On Obamacare: "You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, a tractor, to use it, because the deductibles are so high. It's virtually useless. And remember the $5 billion web site?... I have so many web sites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, they do a web site. It costs me $3." Getty Images

12/14 On Barack Obama: "Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might be on one of my courses. I would invite him. I have the best courses in the world. I have one right next to the White House." PA

13/14 On himself: "Love him or hate him, Trump is a man who is certain about what he wants and sets out to get it, no holds barred. Women find his power almost as much of a turn-on as his money." Getty Images

14/14 On America: "The American Dream is dead. But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before and we will make America great again." GETTY

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton sparred in the first of this year’s presidential debates, an event so huge Will & Grace returned after 10 years to slam Donald Trump in a new episode.