Ellen DeGeneres has addressed Donald Trump's Muslim ban on her chat show in touching form without even mentioning the President's name.

In a segment from an episode airing tonight (31 January), the host expressed her sentiments about Trump's new ruling through Pixar's Finding Dory, the film he screened at the White House for staffers shortly after announcing the ban which has left nationals of seven Muslim countries unable to enter America.

Noting how she doesn't get political, DeGeneres went on to discuss the film which follows her titular character on an odyssey from Australia to America as she attempts to reunite with her parents.

“I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter,” DeGeneres quips subtly, referencing actor Eugene Levy.

Addressing Trump's desires to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, DeGeneres cites a sequence which sees Dory stuck behind a large structure keeping her from finding her parents.

She said: “They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.

Thousands join London protests against Donald Trump travel ban

The chat show host then went on to talk about the many sea creatures which help Dory along the way.

“Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colours. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need - you help them.”

Without saying anything explicitly, DeGeneres has conveyed her political stance perfectly.

Recently, the host banned Kim Burrell from performing on the show following emerging footage of the gospel singer using homophobic slurs.

Following Trump's ban, a wave of criticism swept Hollywood with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Ashton Kutcher addressing the ruling at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night (29 January).