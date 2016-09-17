The Emmy Awards - TV's answer to the Oscars - arrives this weekend with shows such as Game of Thrones, Mr Robot, Transparent and The People v OJ Simpson all competing for trophies.

While some series have been unfairly cast to the wayside (ahem, The Walking Dead and The Leftovers), the ceremony is expected to be a vibrant one following last year's historic year which saw How to Get Away with Murder's Viola Davis name the first black winner of the Outstanding Actress gong while HBO series Thrones sweeped the board in a grander scale than ever.

Below is all the information you need to know about the wards ranging from when they'll take place to who's presenting.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Where are they taking place?

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday 18 September at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time does it start?

It all kicks off at 8pm ET, or 1am on Monday morning.

How can I watch it?

Sadly those of us in the UK are unable to watch the Emmys as they happen but US TV fans can tune into ABC from 7pm ET when the red carpet pre-show begins. Highlights will be broadcast on UK channel Sky Living the following day (19 september) but stay with us through the night as we'll be bringing you all the live updates you need.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second time since 2012. He follows Andy Samberg (2015), Seth Meyers (2014) and Neil Patrick Harris (2013).

Who is presenting?

The list of this year's presenters is very extensive. Taking to the stage will be Kyle Chandler, Bryan Cranston, Claire Danes, Michelle Dockery, Minnie Driver, Terrence Howard, Allison Janney, Rami Malek, Abigail Spencer, Kiefer Sutherland, Hank Azaria, Margo Martindale, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and - for one of the night's most important awards - Tom Hiddleston.

Who is nominated?

This year's lead nominees are Game of Thrones and American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson who each earned a respective 23 and 22 nominations. The former will compete in the drama category alongside Mr Robot (which won the Golden Globe back in January), Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey, Homeland, House of Cards and The Americans which finally got some well-earned recognition. The People v OJ Simpson has been nominated in for Best Limited Series; its competitiors include Fargo, The Night Manager, American Crime and Roots.

Acting-wise, there's been recognition for Rami Malek (Mr Robot), Keri Russell (The Americans), Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) while Cuba Gooding, Jr., Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson are all nominated for The People v OJ Simpson.

You can read the full list here.

Where's Stranger Things?

You'll have to wait a year to see just how much Emmy-voters were affected by the Duffer Brothers' Netflix series; it wasn't applicable for inclusion this time around. The Emmy campaign for Dustin actor Gaten Matarazzo starts here.