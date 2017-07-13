Find the full list of nominations here.

It’s a big day for the TV world. Nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards (their Oscars) will be revealed live, with lots of new blood expected to be entered into this year's race.

With Game of Thrones not eligible for nomination due to its later season 7 release date (it begins this Sunday - 16 July - falling outside of Emmy voting bracket), the 2017 ceremony will see fierce competition from new shows Westworld, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Atlanta with cult series The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers also looking likely bets for recognition.

House of Cards is also expected to earn yet another nomination.

The nominations announcement will be hosted by Veep star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore at the Wolf Theater at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Hollywood with fans able to join in the fun by watching along - the Emmy Award website will stream the nominations, and you can also catch the event on their Facebook page. They will begin listing the nominees from 11.30am ET (8.30am PT and 4.30pm BST).

Nominees will be announced across a range of categories from best drama and best comedy to the best lead and supporting actors from both genres. Best limited series is likely to be fiercely fought race, with Feud, Fargo and Big Little Lies among the possible contenders.

The Emmy nominations are a result of TV shows putting forward various scripts and actors for accolades. Last year saw Game of Thrones and Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson sweep the board.

The Emmys Voting Process Explained







9 show all The Emmys Voting Process Explained















1/9 The Emmys

2/9 The Emmys

3/9 The Emmys

4/9 The Emmys

5/9 The Emmys

6/9 The Emmys

7/9 The Emmys

8/9 The Emmys

9/9 The Emmys

The 2017 ceremony takes place on 17 September, hosted by Stephen Colbert.