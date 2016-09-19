Emmys 2016: Rami Malek and Tatiana Maslany beat heavyweights in acting categories

It seems the 68th Annual Emmy Awards were unofficially the year of the underdogs as both Rami Malek (Mr Robot) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) went home with Best Actor and Best Actress in a dramatic role, respectively.

Malek, who plays computer hacker Eliot Alderson in Sam Esmail's TV show beat out the likes of Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) to emerge victorious, while Maslany fended off actors including Robin Wright (House of Cards), Keri Russell (The Americans) and reigning champ Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder).

While accepting his award, Malek - who won a Golden Globe for the role in January - channelled the Mr Robot character by saying "Please tell me you're seeing this too" to laughs from the crowd.

Maslany - who plays seven roles in Orphan Black - praised the show, stating: “I feel so lucky to be on a show that puts women at the centre."

The evening's biggest winners were Game of Thrones and The People v O.J. Simpson - the former adding to its Creative Arts Emmys tally of nine wins to become the biggest-winning drama series in the history of the ceremony following its success in the Oustanding Drama Series category.

