Stranger Things may not have been released in time to be nominated for any awards at this year's Emmys, but it didn't keep the Netflix show's child actors from showing up.

As the ceremony reached its midway point, host Jimmy Kimmel invited Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) to hand out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the audience - in character .

Kimmel got his mother, Joann Iacono, to prepare over 7,000 sandwiches for the audience assembled at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and enlisted the aid of the youngsters to deliver them.

Here's the character Eleven handing one to The People v O.J. Simpson actor David Schwimmer.

The night's biggest winner has thus far been The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story following wins for Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson.

Netflix has confirmed a second season of The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things with ten episode titles already provided.