Stranger Things may not be have been eligible for this year's Emmys, but the awards show wasn't about to ignore Netflix's colossal hit anytime soon.

Especially when it happens to star a bunch of utterly adorable children primed to charm even the most stubborn of audiences; making them the perfect secret weapon for the Emmys' inevitably awkward pre-show, which takes place as the last stragglers find their seats before the main ceremony.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) took to the stage to perform the Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' hit "Uptown Funk"; with the trio clearly having the time of their lives, all ending in one gloriously choreographed synchronised dab to keep things as 2016 as possible.

The trio later popped up as bicycle deliverers of the whopping 7,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches which were handed out to audience members in LA's Microsoft Theatre, with the kids all dressed as their respective characters.

Will the Stranger Things cast be making a return for the 2017 Emmys? We'll have to see, with this year's big winners being FX's American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and the record-breaking Game of Thrones. Mr. Robot's Rami Malek and Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany both won big in the Emmys acting categories.

Omg, the #Emmys2016 pre show was the kids from Stranger Things singing "Uptown Funk" pic.twitter.com/15c2yaqFDj — Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) September 18, 2016



Netflix has finally confirmed a second season of Stranger Things is on its way, releasing an intriguing teaser trailer which revealed all ten episode titles. You can read up on our theories about what they might mean here.