It's been seven months since Carrie Fisher left us, yet we're still finding new ways to honour her.

Fisher has received a posthumous Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for her appearance on Amazon's beloved sitcom Catastrophe, with season 3 having aired earlier this year.

The show follows an American man (Rob Delaney) and Irish woman (Sharon Hogan) whose lives intertwine unexpectedly after a one-night stand results in a pregnancy. Fisher played the mother to Delaney's character, completing filming on the show mere days before she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher passed away four days later on 27 December, with her mother Debbie Reynolds also passing away the day after. The pair were recently the subject of HBO documentary Bright Lights, detailing their colourful and loving relationship, which also earned an Emmy nomination for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.

Delaney reacted to Fisher's nomination by simply tweeting, "Mom", while Hogan posted, "Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination".

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Teaser Trailer



Other nominations in the category included Wanda Sykes for Black-ish, Angela Bassett for Master of None, Becky Ann Baker for Girls, and Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy for their guest host spots on Saturday Night Live. You can read the full list of Emmy nominations here.

Fisher will make her final appearance on screens with this year's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits UK cinemas 15 December.