  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Eurovision 2017 live: UK sings 'Never Give Up On You' to European audience in ironic scenes

Live Blog

All of the glitz, pyrotechnics, and lycra - live as it happens from the grand final in Kiev, Ukraine

Click to follow
eurovision.jpg

It's finally time for the most glorious night of the year - live, it's the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

We all know the drill. Grab your flags, and remind yourself why you're always fooled into thinking the UK will win when it definitely won't. Then again, Eurovision is always full of surprises, isn't it? Scroll down for our live blog for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 - as it happens on stage in Kiev, Ukraine!

Live Updates

Why don't they televise the Eurovision Junior contest so I can bully children online? What a wasted opportunity.
This.... song is better than any of the entries? Why does this happen every year? It's even got funky flute stuff. Come on, Europe! Give us your flute-playing Stormtroopers!
Ukraine are putting on their traditional/modern mash-up interval show and it's a real win that they got Scarlett Johansson's character from Ghost in the Shell to play the drums
I stand by 'Wild Dances' arguably being one of the all-time Eurovision greats. It's in a league of its own. That league being, "I really wish Highlander had a bangin' early '00s pop soundtrack."
Ruslana performing now. If you don't remember Ruslana, she might seem more familiar to you if you imagine her dressed as Xena the Warrior Princess. Yes, it's the 'Wild Dances' lady!

Croatia just did a duet with himself at Eurovision

The IndependentFollow our Eurovision live blog here The Eurovision 2017 grand final is officially underway in Kiev, Ukraine with nations across the world competing to take home the coveted trophy.

UK's Eurovision entry Lucie Jones has impressed with power ballad performance

The IndependentFollow along with our Eurovision liveblog here The Eurovision 2017 grand final is officially underway in Kiev, Ukraine with nations across the world competing to take home the coveted trophy.
I'm putting my money on Italy because all of this year's songs were painfully unmemorable but, hey, I do remember that break-dancing gorilla.
Verka Serduchka, she of the mesmerising mirrored star hat, is here to help us through the pain of the voting stage. Thank you, Verka. Your shininess energises us.
France sent Alma, and is shoving as many views of Paris as it can into the background, because everyone forgets about France at this competition. Remember FRANCE, one of the global powers? Well, we sent a whatever song again.
It's great Blade Runner 2049 got all that free advertising with Bulgaria's entry
 


Time to forget the normal rules of what music can, or shouldn't be, and find yourself brandishing Bucks Fizz and cheering on the most bizarre lycra-lathered people you've ever seen: heavy metal monsters, on-stage ice skaters, belly-dancing Xena the Warrior Princesses. 

Ah, the Eurovision Song Contest: when Europe (and Australia, for some reason) comes together to declare, "Sure - I guess that's music", before grumbling about said music not winning due to political alliances.

Catch up on all of our Eurovision coverage.

Comments