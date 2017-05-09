The first of two Eurovision song contest semi-finals will take place tonight ahead of the grand final this Saturday (13 May).

UK's entry, former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones, will take to the stage tonight performing track 'Never Give Up On You' and, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, she is looking likely to proceed to this weekend's event taking place in Kiev.

With the Eurovision finalists yet to be determined, there is currently no official running order but check back here ahead of the weekend as we'll update you as soon as it's been confirmed.

This year's ceremony was thrown into controversy last month when Russia confirmed it had pulled out following the announcement that singer Yulia Samoylova had been barred from entering the hosting nation of Ukraine for having previously toured Crimea in 2015 after it was annexed by Russia. The country is also refusing to broadcast the contest.

Current odds position Italy as favourites but these won't be firmed up until the semi-finals conclude ahead of Saturday.

The first Eurovision semi-final airs on BBC4 at 8pm. Commentary will be provided by Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc

Graham Norton will once again provide the commentary for Saturday's grand final with the show starting at 8pm on BBC One.