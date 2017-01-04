The results of some surveys may lead to questionable results when voted for by the general public; look no further than the Radio Times one in 2016 which unconvincingly named Mrs. Brown's Boys the century's greatest so far).

Well, another has arrived, this one voted for by writers and actors from the world of comedy - and Mrs. Brown's Boys is nowhere to be seen.

Conducted by TV channel Gold, the victor was Fawlty Towers, the sitcom starring John Cleese that ran for a mere 12 episodes in the 70s.

Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge was named as comedians' favourite male character with the I'm Alan Partridge scene showing him meet a superfan finishing top of the list. The female victor in the same category was Absolutely Fabulous character Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley).

Other sitcoms to feature were The Office, Only Fools and Horses and Dad's Army.

Comics to participate in the poll included Jenny Eclair, David Baddiel and Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith.

The top ten British sitcom scenes as voted for by British comedians were as follows:

Alan Partridge meets a superfan who has a room dedicated to Alan Partridge - I’m Alan Partridge

Tim and Dawn finally get together - The Office

Basil Fawlty argues with the Germans, stressing, “Don’t mention the war!” - Fawlty Towers

“Don’t tell him, Pike” scene with German prisoners - Dad’s Army

Del Boy falling through the bar - Only Fools and Horses

Father Ted and the terrified priests stray into the lingerie department - Father Ted

Mrs. Richards complaining about her room to Basil Fawlty - Fawlty Towers

The entrance of Lord Flashheart in Blackadder II - Blackadder

Del Boy and Rodney running as Batman and Robin - Only Fools and Horses

David Brent begging for his job as he gets fired - The Office

The poll was compiled by Gold in conjunction with new series We Have Been Watching which starts tonight (4 January) at 8pm.