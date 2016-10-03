Fear the Walking Dead - the understated spin-off to AMC zombie phenomenon The Walking Dead - aired the final two episodes of season 2 last night (2 October).

With the dramatic stakes raised considerably since it returned from a mid-season break in August, it's no surprise that the writers decided to kill off the show's first major character.

In case you're not up to date, here is your warning that spoilers do indeed follow below.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







8 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments













1/8 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/8 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/8 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/8 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/8 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/8 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/8 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/8 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

Chris Manawa (Lorenzo James Henrie) is the unlucky character. We learn in flashback that he is killed by peers Brandon (Kelly Blatz) and Derek (Kenny Wormald) after he broke his leg having crashed their car. Chris' father Travis (Cliff Curtis) finds out and beats the killers to death with his own hands.

It was an interesting arc for Chris who strayed from his family after discovering a penchant for murder in the wake of the outbreak.

Other important characters to have died thus far include Travis' ex-wife Liza (Elizabeth Rodriguez) and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) who perished in the season 2 mid-season finale despite the writers' insistence that his story is not yet complete.

Fear the Walking Dead will return for a third season in 2017 with Curtis, Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam-Carey all set to return.

The Walking Dead, however, will return for its seventh run later this month and will provide the answer to the question on every fan's lips: Who did Negan kill?