Last night (26 September) saw the first US presidential debate of the election which pitted Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Millions watched on as NBC's Lester Holt moderated a debate which saw the duo sling barbs at one another while defensively batting off the other's suggestions - all in an attempt to convince the nation they should be Barack Obama's successor.

Unsurprisingly, late night hosts - including Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Steven Colbert - honed in on the debate.

Watch the top 10 moments of #debatenight in under 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/mgnHQGR1VZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 27, 2016

Noah's Daily Show opening segment, performed live, dug the nails in on Trump.

Trevor reacts to the first presidential debate! #debatenight pic.twitter.com/m4RYnYZ0bR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 27, 2016

After showing a series of clips which saw the two candidates speaking heatedly over each other, Noah quipped: "Welcome to the real life version of Twitter, people."

In a later moment which saw Trump seemingly own up to tax evasion by saying it "makes me smart," Noah raged: "You know who else found their way around the rules? OJ. No one likes him," in reference to O.J. Simpson.

Late Night with Seth Meyers also poked fun at the Republican nominee.

"Leading up to the debate, there was a lot of what seemed like spin about how much Donald Trump was preparing for the debate and it turns out he really didn't," Meyers commented after introducing the debate as being "moderated" by Holt and "heckled by Trump."

Over on The Late Show, Steven Colbert didn't hold back.

Running through the expectations placed on each, the chat show host said that Clinton had to remain "charming but not effective" while Trump "had to not commit murder - on camera."

Colbert also mentioned the moment that had set social media alight - Trump's sniffles (“[he] sounded like he was fighting off a cold. With cocaine") - and nicknamed Clinton 'Preparation H.'

Trump either has a coke problem or a mild allergy to women who don't flinch when he interrupts them #LateShowLive pic.twitter.com/cyOFmyrMbw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 27, 2016

He also pointed out the fact-checkers' failure to call out Clinton's lie when she greeted Trump by stating, "It's good to be with you."

The cast of Will & Grace, including Debra Messing and Eric McCormack, reunited for the first time in ten years for a special debate-themed episode.

The next debate between Clinton and Trump will take place on 9 October.