Fox News’ Donald Trump ‘alert’ hilarious whether accurate or not

Fox News suffered the unusual humiliation of being mocked regardless of whether it’s reporting was correct or not yesterday, when it issued a “news alert” stating that the president was spending his weekend working at the White House.

Twitter users were quick to point out the absurdity of the president “doing his job at his taxpayer provided place of work” being considered worthy on an ‘alert’, but things got worse for the right-wing news channel when people realised that it wasn’t even true.

Trump had spent Sunday morning hitting the links, making his 13th visit to a golf course since becoming President of the United States of America.

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

1) Even if this were true, why would it be news?

2) Not even true. https://t.co/6oHfunGbMj https://t.co/zvOYcyWcmG — Chuds MacKenzie (@ChudsMacKenzie) March 26, 2017

He traveled twice to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia over the weekend - there on Saturday for meetings, and then again on Sunday for about an hour, according to reports.

Much has been made of how Trump is choosing to spend his weekends, specifically his frequent trips to Mar-A-Lago, where he discusses matters of national security with other world leaders in front of members of the public.

Mar-A-Lago declined to tell the Independent how many people had applied for membership at the resort since President Trump started visiting.