Just when you thought every possible Friends Easter egg had mined, another turns up and its a pretty good one: Friends and Home Alone share a universe (kind of).

Though we never see the exterior of the house Monica and Chandler buy in season 10, production company 22 Vision has ascertained through the views out of the living room windows that it is none other than the house from Home Alone.

“Eagle-eyed” doesn’t even begin to describe how incredible this spot is, and 22 Vision posted a slick video breaking it down (below).

Various stills from the show confirm that the view from there Bings’ is exactly the same as the view from the McCallisters’ - Monica and Chandler must have been doing alright for themselves as it is a vast house.

22 Vision posits that Friends used some Home Alone stock footage to make the set look as though it was situated on a suburban road, but I choose to believe that this was all intentional and the Bings knowingly moved into the McCallisters’ house (located in Winnetka, Illinois in the real world), determined to bring some joy to a building that saw such horrors back in 1990.