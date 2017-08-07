This week's Game of Thrones episode saw mention of Arya Stark's kill list for the first time in a while (you remember - the one she used to repeat to herself before sleeping every night).

Over the course of the past few seasons, Arya's list grew larger - and for a brief spell, shorter - after encountering the people who had wronged her in the past but with added adeptness at using a sword.

This week sees Sansa become aware of her sister's intention to kill pretty much every bad person in Westeros - and has even strongly hinted at the addition of a pretty huge character (more on that here).

So what better time is there to remind yourself of everyone on Arya's list - including those still alive, the not-so lucky individuals and The Mountain.

Alive

Cersei Lannister

Why? The execution of Arya's father Ned Stark is inadvertently down to Cersei's accusation of treason - and f that's not reason enough to warrant a place on her list, she's clearly the most evil person residing in Westeros.

Ilyn Payne

Why? For swinging the axe on poor Ned's head.

Melisandre

Why: For stealing her friend - Robert Baratheon's bastard - Gendry away during her time with the Brotherhood Without Banners - and considering she's on the bad side of pretty much every other character, Arya's impression of the Red Woman doesn't look like it'll prove anytime soon (even if her friend will be returning before the end of the season).

Beric Dondarrion/Thoros of Myr

Why: For the one-two punch of selling Gendry to Melisandre (see above) and releasing The Hound (see below).

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

Why? Upon Joffrey's orders, he killed Arya's friend - the butcher’s boy, Mycah - all the way back in season one. Arya has no idea The Hound survived the duel with Brienne, however, and is back in the company of Beric and Thoros.

Dead

Polliver

Why? Ever the loyalist, Arya put Polliver on her list for killing her friend Lommy and for snatching away Needle - her beloved sword - which ended up causing his demise.

Joffrey Baratheon

Why? He ordered the execution of both her father Ned and her friend Mycah - and a whole string of awful things.

Rorge

Why? For torturing people. He also threatened to rape her

Tywin Lannister

Why? For masterminding the Red Wedding which saw a whole generation of her family wiped out by the Freys.

Meryn Trant

Why? The original person on Arya's list earned the placement due to the murder of her sword instructor Syrio Forel back in season one.

Walder Frey

Why? Three words: The Red Wedding

Alive / Dead (we don't really know)

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane

Why? For the Harrenhal torture - and when she learns he's still (kind of) knocking about as Cersei's guard, he'll probably shoot up the list

