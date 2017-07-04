Emilia Clarke has no plans to return to Game of Thrones after the fantasy HBO series ends in 2018.

The actor, who plays 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen, has confirmed that season eight will be her final appearance despite the previously announced spin-offs.

“I mean, I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else,” Clarke told Rolling Stone. “But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it.”

Clarke revealed she is unsure about how she'll feel once the show ends having been a part of it since episode one aired in 2011.

“There's going to be a shake-up of my identity, I think,” she stated. “And I feel like I'm only going to understand what the last seven years has been when we stop.”

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO







Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO



















1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

Clarke will return as the character in the show's forthcoming seventh season later this month. She also has a role in the Han Solo prequel which was recently overtaken by director Ron Howard following the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

In a recent interview, Clarke's Thrones co-star Sophie Turner candidly revealed that she first learned about oral sex while reading the series' scripts.

Game of Thrones returns on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 17 July. You can find out our compilation of everything we know so far here.