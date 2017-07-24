Game of Thrones fans had something to cheer about during the second episode of season seven, after two of our favourite characters finally got together in one of the most moving scenes of the entire show.

'Stormborn' featured plenty of plotting, with Daenerys working on her scheme to take the Iron Throne, Jon Snow facing mutiny in Winterfell, and Cersei seeking a pledge of loyalty from houses Tarly and Tyrell.

However one of the most pivotal scenes had little to do with the battle for power - rather it was an empowering scene starring the two most loyal members of Dany's Queensguard.

Grey Worm and Missandei have been tip-toeing around their feelings for what seems like forever, casting shy glances at one another and dropping coy hints about their feelings but never stating anything outright.

This changed when Missandei made her feelings known and demanded that Grey Worm did the same, with the impending battle between Cersei and Dany hanging over them.

Game of Thrones has received plenty of criticism for its sex scenes, many of which have been violent and non-consensual.

So it was moving to see Grey Worm admit that Missandei was his "weakness" and reveal what those feelings meant to him. In response Missandei kissed him and removed her clothes in a move that showed how much she trusted him - encouraging him to do the same.

As he tried to cover himself, ashamed of how she might react to his castration, she assured him that it didn't matter to her.

Suffice to say fans were thrilled:

They better let Grey Worm and Missandei show off this black love in Westeros. #ThronesYall

Elsewhere in this week's episode, Euron interrupted a steamy moment between Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Martell when he barged in with his fleet of ships.

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on Sunday night