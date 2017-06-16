Game of Thrones has the highest death count of pretty much any TV show out there, and with the gaps between seasons it's easy to forget just how many have perished in the Seven Kingdoms.

YouTuber Leon Andrew Razon puts that number at 137,679, creating a compilation of every death so far.

They're dispensed pretty rapid fire, and yet the compilation still takes 21 minutes to get up to date.

15,000+ Renly soldiers greatly add to the total, along with 100,000+ free folk who perished at the scaly hands of the white walkers.

Season 7 of the HBO show starts next month and that looks set to be a bloodbath too.

Season 5 saw 20 stuntmen set on fire across a single day, but with season 7 they reached that figure in one go.

“In one battle scene we set more stuntmen on fire than have ever been simultaneously set on fire,” showrunner David Benioff told EW recently. “Our stunt coordinator really wanted to get in the Guinness Book of World Records for this.”

Stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam added: “One sequence has 73 fire burns and that itself is a record. No film or TV show has ever done that in a whole show, let alone in one sequence.

"We also set 20 people on fire at one time."

He continued: "I think in Saving Private Ryan they had 13 on a beach, and on Braveheart 18 partial burns. Because of the nature of our attacking animals, we had the liberty to expand on that."