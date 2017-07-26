  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin working with Neil deGrasse Tyson on a space adventure video game

As are Bill Nye and Neil Gaiman

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
george-rr-martin.jpg
George RR Martin holds up his 2015 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for Game of Thrones Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While Game of Thrones fans are praying George RR Martin works exclusively on the next instalment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, the author has other ideas.

Rather than continue devoutly on The Winds of Winter, Martin has embarked on numerous new projects, including working with HBO to develop five Game of Thrones spin-offs, landing a TV pilot of novella Nightflyers on US broadcaster Syfy, and acting as an executive producer on HBO’s adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s book Who Fears Death.

Turns out Martin has another small project on the side: working with Neil deGrasse Tyson on an upcoming video game, titled Space Odyssey. 

The author was named on the Kickstarter — alongside Bill Nye and Neil Gaiman — each working on creating galaxies for players to explore. 

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Speaking to The Daily Beast, deGrasse Tyson explained why he asked the Game of Thrones creator to work on the game.

“For me, Game of Thrones is not so much why everyone else likes it, but I like that they’re creating a world that needs to be self-consistent,” he told the publication. 

“Winter is coming, so what does that mean? I’m thinking about it as an astrophysicist: What kind of planet would that be? What kind of orbit would it have? What kind of star is it? It’s clearly not Earth, although they’re all humans—well, except for the dragons!”

Read more

Space Odyssey will see players explore and colonise different planets, travelling through the galaxy. Concept artists behind the game include those who have worked on God of War and Final Fantasy. You can see the kickstarter page here. 

Meanwhile, Martin has offered an update on when we should expect to The Winds of Winter on bookshelves, hinting at a possible 2018 release date.

Comments