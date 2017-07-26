While Game of Thrones fans are praying George RR Martin works exclusively on the next instalment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, the author has other ideas.

Rather than continue devoutly on The Winds of Winter, Martin has embarked on numerous new projects, including working with HBO to develop five Game of Thrones spin-offs, landing a TV pilot of novella Nightflyers on US broadcaster Syfy, and acting as an executive producer on HBO’s adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s book Who Fears Death.

Turns out Martin has another small project on the side: working with Neil deGrasse Tyson on an upcoming video game, titled Space Odyssey.

The author was named on the Kickstarter — alongside Bill Nye and Neil Gaiman — each working on creating galaxies for players to explore.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, deGrasse Tyson explained why he asked the Game of Thrones creator to work on the game.

“For me, Game of Thrones is not so much why everyone else likes it, but I like that they’re creating a world that needs to be self-consistent,” he told the publication.

“Winter is coming, so what does that mean? I’m thinking about it as an astrophysicist: What kind of planet would that be? What kind of orbit would it have? What kind of star is it? It’s clearly not Earth, although they’re all humans—well, except for the dragons!”

Space Odyssey will see players explore and colonise different planets, travelling through the galaxy. Concept artists behind the game include those who have worked on God of War and Final Fantasy. You can see the kickstarter page here.

Meanwhile, Martin has offered an update on when we should expect to The Winds of Winter on bookshelves, hinting at a possible 2018 release date.