After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.

**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**

Thanks to Samwell Tarly’s ever-growing role in Game of Thrones, speculators knew the character move to the Citadel would pay off eventually.

Come the season seven premiere and Sam has already found useful information regarding the battle against the White Walkers.

Before stealing a book, the audience was introduced to Jim Broadbent’s character, Archmaester Marwyn, a superior member of the Citadel.

During the first episode, Marwyn discusses the White Walkers with Sam, saying he believes the trainee, despite others having doubts.

More notable is their talk about the ‘restricted section’, many fans pointing out how Harry Potter — in which Broadbent played Professor Slughorn — also had a ‘restricted section’. A subtle nod? Perhaps.

In the books, Marwyn also believes Sam’s story, deciding to venture to meet Daenerys in Meereen after hearing the cautionary tale. Whether the character will also travel to meet the Mother of Dragons on the show remains to be seen.

The premiere also saw Lyanna Mormont reinforce her status as a feminist icon, Tormond pick things back up with Brienne, Cleganebowl being teased, and The Hound make an emotional callback to season four.