The hit on- and off-screen couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on set while filming the hit TV series Game of Thrones, are reportedly poised to move into a luxurious £1.75 million house in the English countryside.

The couple met in 2012 while playing Jon Snow and Ygritte in the fantasy series, eventually announcing they were dating after four years of speculation. Leslie was introduced to Game of Thrones in season two when she becomes Snow’s captive while the Night’s Watch travel north of the Wall, and their characters were scripted to fall in love.

The actors were previously rumoured to have been searching for a place in Manhattan, but have instead settled on a 15th century timber house in East Anglia - much more in keeping with the series that brought them together.

In an interview with Esquire, Harington revealed that he and Leslie were now living together. The star explained his decision to move in with Leslie is because he and his former roommate are going their separate ways. He said: “He’s going off with his girlfriend and I’m living with my girlfriend.”

The East Anglia property the couple are reported to have bought (Rex)



The couple are private about their relationship and did not reveal they were dating until 2016. Harington said on the Jonathan Ross Show that the two made it official when they began filming in Iceland. He said: “I fell in love in Iceland. I fell in love with my co-star.”

Before snapping up their house in East Anglia, Harington admitted on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in June that the duo already lived together. He said: “I’ve moved in with my other best friend, Rose, so I’m very, very happy and it’s going well.”

News of the stars moving into their seven-bed house has sparked excitement in the local community, with one neighbour saying: “There are quite a few celebs living round here including rock stars and well-known TV people – so no-one makes much of a fuss and locals are very respectful of their privacy.”

The announcement comes after Kit shared how he feels about their relationship at the Game of Thrones season seven premiere in Hollywood last week. He said: “I think that’s the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven.”

He added: “I mean it’s mad. It’s such a special thing. I’m so privileged.”