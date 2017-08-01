Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

The episode ended with fan-favourite Lady Olenna Tyrell — played by the ever wonderful Dame Diana Rigg — meet her eventual fate.

Having stormed the Tyrell home of Highgarden, Jaime offers Olenna poison, rather than Cersei’s wanted humiliating death. Being a proud woman, Olenna drinks without hesitation, letting the Lannister know with her final words that she murdered Joffrey.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly post-episode, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with Jaime actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, discussed the character.

“When we initially cast Diana Rigg, we met with Nina Gold, our legendary casting director, and we had tea with her,” Benioff told the publication. “Dames don’t audition for you, you audition for them. And we loved her. She was funny, she was bawdy, she was everything we wanted for that character.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

“We’ve been very lucky to write for these legendary actors — like Diana Rigg. Max Von Sydow, Jim Broadbent, and Charles Dance — people who have been doing it for so long and are so frickin’ good at what they do. She’s one of the best in the world and [Olenna’s final scene] is one of my favourites in the whole season. She really brought it.”

Weiss added: “What I love about the way she plays the scene is that even though you leave the scene knowing she’s soon going to be dead shortly after you cut to black you still feel like she won. She’s probably the only character to win her own death scene.”

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

Coster-Waldau was also full of praise for Riggs, contrasting her character with Cersei: “Olenna is like Cersei in so many ways, but just from our point of view she’s been on the ‘good’ side/

“And I just love how she goes out. She goes out with bite. She’s never going to beg. She did an amazing job. It was fun to be there and when we wrapped the showrunners came around and said a few words. She’s had a huge impact on the series.”

Speaking about Jaime’s thought on the murder, the actor said: “He’s trying to be nice about it. But he’s still killing her, man. She’s an old lady, but she has to go!”

Olenna wasn’t the only character to die during the episode; Ellaria and Tyene Sand have been confirmed dead by actor Indira Varma. The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two Targaryens meet and two Starks reunite. Read our review and recap here.

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.