If HBO does decide to go ahead with the rumoured Game of Thrones prequel, there’s plenty of source material to work off.

“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones,” George R. R. Martin said backstage at last night’s Emmys, “so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more.”

He was quick to caution that “At the moment we still have this show to finish and I still have two books to finish so that’s all speculation,” though, as Deadline points out, it was Martin doing the speculating.

If the reams of ‘fake history’ make sense as a show, it’s hard to see HBO not going for it given the immense popularity of Game of Thrones, which claimed the record of drama series with the most wins in Emmys history last night.

As for the upcoming season 7, cast and crew had this to say:

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark): "This season is unbelievable and I think fans are going to be really satisfied. It's crazy."

Co-showrunner D.B. Weiss commented: "It will be bigger and it will be better ad it will also be worse. But mostly better."

You can view the full list of Emmy 2016 winners here.