Game of Thrones is the most illegally downloaded TV series for the fifth consecutive year.
Torrent Freak's annual reveal may come as no surprise with each episode totalling around 350,000 downloads per episode.
The HBO fantasy series' sixth season addressed the fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) while setting up the remaining 13 episodes in thrilling fashion.
Rounding out the top three are The Walking Dead and HBO's other big-hitter Westworld which is being lined up as a Thrones replacement; it's debut season became the premium cable network's most-watched debut season of all time.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
The list conflicts with previous reports that suggested Amazon series The Grand Tour was the most illegally downloaded in TV history; the motoring series, while downloaded a staggering number of times in the UK, sits at number ten when considering global hits. It remains to be seen whether co-host Richard Hammond's offensive comments affect the series' popularity.
Other TV shows to feature in the top ten include The Flash, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, Lucifer and Suits.
Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate season this summer while The Walking Dead's current run returns from hiatus in February. Westworld's eagerly-anticipated sophomore season won't hit screens until 2018.
