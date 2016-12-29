Game of Thrones is the most illegally downloaded TV series for the fifth consecutive year.

Torrent Freak's annual reveal may come as no surprise with each episode totalling around 350,000 downloads per episode.

The HBO fantasy series' sixth season addressed the fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) while setting up the remaining 13 episodes in thrilling fashion.

Rounding out the top three are The Walking Dead and HBO's other big-hitter Westworld which is being lined up as a Thrones replacement; it's debut season became the premium cable network's most-watched debut season of all time.

The list conflicts with previous reports that suggested Amazon series The Grand Tour was the most illegally downloaded in TV history; the motoring series, while downloaded a staggering number of times in the UK, sits at number ten when considering global hits. It remains to be seen whether co-host Richard Hammond's offensive comments affect the series' popularity.

Other TV shows to feature in the top ten include The Flash, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, Lucifer and Suits.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 - Five major talking points

Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate season this summer while The Walking Dead's current run returns from hiatus in February. Westworld's eagerly-anticipated sophomore season won't hit screens until 2018.