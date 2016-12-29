  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones is the most illegally downloaded TV show for the fifth year running

The Walking Dead, Westworld and The Grand Tour also ranked

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
tv-game-of-thrones-season-7.jpeg

Game of Thrones is the most illegally downloaded TV series for the fifth consecutive year.

Torrent Freak's annual reveal may come as no surprise with each episode totalling around 350,000 downloads per episode.

The HBO fantasy series' sixth season addressed the fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) while setting up the remaining 13 episodes in thrilling fashion.

Rounding out the top three are The Walking Dead and HBO's other big-hitter Westworld which is being lined up as a Thrones replacement; it's debut season became the premium cable network's most-watched debut season of all time.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

The list conflicts with previous reports that suggested Amazon series The Grand Tour was the most illegally downloaded in TV history; the motoring series, while downloaded a staggering number of times in the UK, sits at number ten when considering global hits. It remains to be seen whether co-host Richard Hammond's offensive comments affect the series' popularity. 

Other TV shows to feature in the top ten include The Flash, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, Lucifer and Suits.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 - Five major talking points

Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate season this summer while The Walking Dead's current run returns from hiatus in February. Westworld's eagerly-anticipated sophomore season won't hit screens until 2018.

Comments