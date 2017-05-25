After Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is looking forward to doing nothing

Just as Jon Snow is a reticent king, you sense there's a reluctance on Kit Harrington's part to be a celebrity, to be a Big Deal.

He comes across slightly shy and seems disorientated by the hype surrounding Game of Thrones, and consequently is looking forward to "relative obscurity" once the show comes to a close next year.

"Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with Thrones," he said in a new Esquire interview. "But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it… I'll enjoy the madness quieting a bit. I'd like a few years of relative obscurity."

He won't be chasing a franchise movie after he wraps on the series, nor another major quality TV show.

Trailer: Game of Thrones Season 7

"If I try and compete with Thrones, if I'm like, 'I need a Marvel movie, or the next big show on Amazon, or another one on HBO,' then I'm just setting myself up for one hell of a fall," he continued.

HBO is currently developing several Game of Thrones spin-offs with the help of George R.R. Martin, but these are expected to be prequels and are unlikely to feature the GoT cast.

