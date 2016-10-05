Pictures recently emerged from the set of Game of Thrones season seven, revealing the likes of Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), and Liam Cunningham (Davos) in costume.
An actor previously thought to be playing Sophie Turner’s (Sansa Stark) stunt double was also photographed, yet has since been identified as a completely new character.
Also spotted on the set of season seven was Richard Rycroft, who played Maester Wolkan in seasons five and six.
Wolkan served under House Bolton and was the only witness to Ramsay murdering his father; who he remains loyal to remains to be seen.
Photographs of Rycroft in costume were snapped by the same source as the other photographs, once again picked up by the Game of Thrones fansite Watchers on the Wall.
Recently, fans have been speculating over another marriage, between Sansa Stark and Jon Snow while actor Sophie Turned spoke about the HBO show at the Emmys, detailing how season seven will contain numerous deaths.
