King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been accused of being a Game of Thrones derivative and not a particularly good one, so there's an element of irony in how lead actor Charlie Hunnam had to turn the HBO show down.

“I would love to do a Game of Thrones cameo,” Hunnam told The Sun this week.

“They offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn’t able to do it, but maybe in the future, who knows.”

The Sons of Anarchy actor wasn't specific about which season he was offered a part in, but it's very possible it was the upcoming season 7, as he would have been too busy shooting King Arthur and his next movie, Papillon.

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Hunnam's name was previously mentioned on fan actor wish lists for Rhaegar Targaryen, who it has been posited could feature in one of Bran's visions.

Game of Thrones season 7 is set to arrive on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 25 June - we've still yet to see a proper trailer for it, despite yesterday looking like a likely day for one.