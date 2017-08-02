If you're a betting Game of Thrones fan, chances are you currently wouldn't be too happy throwing your money the way of Daenerys - in three episodes, she's lost a large part of her council to Euron Greyjoy and her plan to take Casterly Rock - as advised by Tyrion Lannister - has proved to be, well, rather pointless.

Don't count her out just yet. Reddit user pnr32 has delved into past episodes to look for clues as to who will end up on the Iron Throne and believes a key exchange from season one may provide a hint as to how Dany's luck will soon turn around.

The conversation is between Cersei and Robert Baratheon and focused on the devastation the Targaryens could wreak should Dany and Viserys manage to bring the Dothraki across the Narrow Sea.

It goes: Robert: I do know this - if the Targaryen girl convinces her horselord husband to invade and the Dothraki horde crosses the Narrow Sea... we won't be able to stop them. Cersei: The Dothraki don't sail. Every child knows that. They don't have discipline, they don't have armour, they don't have siege weapons. Robert: It's a neat little trick you do. You move your lips and your father's voice comes out. Cersei: Is my father wrong? Robert: Let's say Viserys Targaryen lands with 40,000 Dothraki screamers at his back. We hole up in our castles. A wise move. Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field. They leave us in our castles. They go from town to town, looting and burning, killing every man who can't hide behind a stone wall, stealing all our crops and livestock, enslaving all our women and children. How long do the people of the Seven Kingdoms stand behind their absentee king, their cowardly king hiding behind high walls? When do the people decide that Viserys Targaryen is the rightful monarch after all? Cersei: We still outnumber them. Robert: Which is the bigger number, five or one? Cersei: Five. Robert: [holds up his left fingers] Five... [clutches his right fist] ...One. One army, a real army, united behind one leader with one purpose. Our purpose died with the Mad King.

Considering Daenerys' standing with the Dothraki, Cersei may soon see there was some truth in Robert's prediction - of course, somewhat aided by her three dragons.

The season seven premiere of Thrones seemed to tease the fate of Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

