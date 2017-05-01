Ed Sheeran has revealed some key details about his forthcoming cameo in Game of Thrones.

The globally-successful singer will appear in the seventh season of HBO's fantasy series, and up until now it's been unknown in what capacity he'll appear.

It turns out he'll share screen-time with real-life friend Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark.

In addition to this, the chart-topper - who is headlining Glastonbury Festival this June - will sing in the series when it returns this July.

Speaking on The Hits Radio, he said: “I just do a scene with Maisie. I sing a song and then she goes, 'oh, that's a nice song'.”

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Previous Thrones cameos have included Sigur Rós, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody and Will Champion from Coldplay whose appearance preceded the infamous Red Wedding.

Photos from the upcoming season were released recently with fans theorising that one seemed to contain a huge spoiler surrounding the possible demise of a main character.

You can find everything we know about Game of Thrones season seven so far here.