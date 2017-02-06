Season seven of Game of Thrones is slowly approaching release, filming for which is already wrapping up for certain actors.
The latest main cast member to wrap filming is Emilia Clarke who posted on Instagram: “That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season seven.”
The Daenerys Targaryen actor added, in all caps: “I believe this one is gonna be a mind blower!” She also posted a video of herself lip-syncing to R Kelly's “I Believe I Can Fly”.
Recently, Maisie Williams teased how season seven will feature a “huge cliffhanger,” without giving away anything else. could the two be linked?
Talking about filming season seven, the Arya actor added: “It's just kind of tumbling now. We’ve come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting.
“I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name.
