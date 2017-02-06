Season seven of Game of Thrones is slowly approaching release, filming for which is already wrapping up for certain actors.

The latest main cast member to wrap filming is Emilia Clarke who posted on Instagram: “That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season seven.”

The Daenerys Targaryen actor added, in all caps: “I believe this one is gonna be a mind blower!” She also posted a video of herself lip-syncing to R Kelly's “I Believe I Can Fly”.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER..

Recently, Maisie Williams teased how season seven will feature a “huge cliffhanger,” without giving away anything else. could the two be linked?

Talking about filming season seven, the Arya actor added: “It's just kind of tumbling now. We’ve come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting.

“I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name.