After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.
**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**
One relationship that continues to win over the hearts of viewers is between Tormund and Brienne, the pair sharing an electric chemistry on screen together.
During the premiere, Brienne is seen training her squire, Podrick, the two engaged in rough swords fight. However, as Giantsbane approaches, Brienne becomes distracted, Pod landing a knock on her shoulder, leading to the knight throwing him on the floor.
“You’re a lucky man,” Tormund says, making yet another incredible flirtatious face as she looks away in disgust.
Of course, this isn’t the first time the pair have shared an electric interaction; they first met last season, on two occasions stealing headlines with their one sided relationship. Twitter was, as you expect, on board the entire affair.
Meanwhile, during the episode, we saw Ed Sheeran’s cameo, Lyanna Mormont reinforce her status as a feminist icon, and The Hound make an emotional callback to season four. Read our review here.
