After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.

**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**

One of the main theories fans hope will come true concerns the Clegane brothers, AKA The Hound and The Mountain, both of whom are seen in the season premiere.

Ever since the pair fought each other in season one — a fight neither party won as King Robert Baratheon ceased the battle — people have been wanting them to finish what they started.

What is Cleganebowl? The Hound vs. The Mountain

Last season, people wanted the two ‘resurrected’ giant men to battle in Cersei’s trial by combat, something that never materialised as the Lannister became Queen.

However, there’s still hope the two will battle one day, and almost every episode fans are looking for signs regarding Cleganebowl, the given name to the fabled fight.

During the first episode of season seven, watchers immediately pounced on The Hound’s words when looking into a fire.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

“Ice. A wall of ice, The Wall,” he says. “It’s where The Wall meets the sea. There’s a castle there. There’s a mountain, looks like an arrow head. The dead are marching past. Thousands of them.”

Sure, The Hound’s really just telling the world about the approaching army of White Walkers looking to slaughter everyone, but he said Mountain. As a result, every Cleganebowl hopeful has renewed faith in the event finally happening.

Meanwhile, the premiere episode saw Ed Sheeran cameo, Lyanna Mormont reinforce her status as a feminist icon, Tormond pick things back up with Brienne, and The Hound make an emotional callback to season four.