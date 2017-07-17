  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1: Cleganebowl hype begins as The Hound says the word 'Mountain'

'There’s a mountain, looks like an arrow head'

After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.

**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**

One of the main theories fans hope will come true concerns the Clegane brothers, AKA The Hound and The Mountain, both of whom are seen in the season premiere.

Ever since the pair fought each other in season one — a fight neither party won as King Robert Baratheon ceased the battle — people have been wanting them to finish what they started. 

What is Cleganebowl? The Hound vs. The Mountain

Last season, people wanted the two ‘resurrected’ giant men to battle in Cersei’s trial by combat, something that never materialised as the Lannister became Queen.

However, there’s still hope the two will battle one day, and almost every episode fans are looking for signs regarding Cleganebowl, the given name to the fabled fight.

During the first episode of season seven, watchers immediately pounced on The Hound’s words when looking into a fire. 

“Ice. A wall of ice, The Wall,” he says. “It’s where The Wall meets the sea. There’s a castle there. There’s a mountain, looks like an arrow head. The dead are marching past. Thousands of them.”

Sure, The Hound’s really just telling the world about the approaching army of White Walkers looking to slaughter everyone, but he said Mountain. As a result, every Cleganebowl hopeful has renewed faith in the event finally happening. 

Meanwhile, the premiere episode saw Ed Sheeran cameo, Lyanna Mormont reinforce her status as a feminist icon, Tormond pick things back up with Brienne, and The Hound make an emotional callback to season four.

