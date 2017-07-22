Sophie Turner has admitted she accidentally told co-star and friend Maisie Williams about Ed Sheeran’s surprise appearance on Game of Thrones.

Sheeran had a controversial cameo in the first episode of season seven of the HBO drama, which was organised as a surprise for the Arya Stark actress.

Unfortunately Turner, who plays Arya's sister Sansa Stark, apparently let the secret slip when she asked her about when Sheeran would appear on the show.

"That was fun because Maisie loves Ed Sheeran and David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] had it as, like, a surprise for her," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"So they just, they didn’t tell her... I told her by accident! I was like: 'Oh, when’s Ed Sheeran coming on the show?' But yeah, they kind of did it as a surprise."

She joked: "I was kind of mad because I’ve been talking about [Justin] Bieber coming on the show for a while now. But it’s fine, I’m over it."

While Sheeran's appearance on the show has attracted criticism, Turner has spoken out in his defence.​

"I thought he killed it,’ she said. "Ed Sheeran is a hero! No one slay Ed Sheeran! That’s rude."

