Supporting Game of Thrones character Euron Greyjoy was a surprise talking point in the first episode of season 7 tonight, debuting a look more befitting of a 21st-century catwalk than a medieval throne room.
Wearing leather trousers, a plunging neckline shirt and tasselled black leather jacket with star detail in King's Landing, the would-be Lord of the Iron Islands looked more like a steampunk acrobat who freelances at 30 Seconds To Mars concerts.
With a new hair and beard cut, he looked very different from last season:
If you were so distracted by the costume in Euron's King's Landing scene you couldn't focus on its plot points, it saw him mischievously flirt with Cersei, mock Jaime's one-handedness and try to forge an alliance against Daenerys Targaryen.
The scene ended with him mysteriously promising to return with a "priceless gift".
The first episode of the new season's main talking point was Ed Sheeran's less-than-subtle cameo. You can read our review of the episode here.
Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV next Sunday.
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7