Supporting Game of Thrones character Euron Greyjoy was a surprise talking point in the first episode of season 7 tonight, debuting a look more befitting of a 21st-century catwalk than a medieval throne room.

Wearing leather trousers, a plunging neckline shirt and tasselled black leather jacket with star detail in King's Landing, the would-be Lord of the Iron Islands looked more like a steampunk acrobat who freelances at 30 Seconds To Mars concerts.

With a new hair and beard cut, he looked very different from last season:

AUTUMN/WINTER 2017 IS HERE pic.twitter.com/lrEYNQOnfn — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) July 17, 2017

If you were so distracted by the costume in Euron's King's Landing scene you couldn't focus on its plot points, it saw him mischievously flirt with Cersei, mock Jaime's one-handedness and try to forge an alliance against Daenerys Targaryen.

The scene ended with him mysteriously promising to return with a "priceless gift".

Euron dressed in Yeezy Season 8 — Lil Uzi Chirp (@ItsMeGrizz) July 17, 2017

Euron Greyjoy is General Zod if he fronted an emo band pic.twitter.com/VAVChKFscF — Cowherd: (@davelozo) July 17, 2017

The first episode of the new season's main talking point was Ed Sheeran's less-than-subtle cameo. You can read our review of the episode here.

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV next Sunday.