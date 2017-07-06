The first of the seven episodes that comprise Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on 16 July, with the major characters set to finally clash, and as usual there's a variety of ways to watch it live or stream it back.

HBO

US fans will find the show on the HBO cable channel as always, episode 1 being preceded by the last few episodes of season 6 so you can get refreshed on the storylines.

HBO GO

If you're an HBO subscriber, you can sign into its GO service in a mobile/desktop browser or activate it on your connected TV or gaming console and stream it live there.

Sky Atlantic

Sky is carrying Game of Thrones again for UK viewers, simulcasting episodes at 2am.

NOWTV

Sky's NOWTV is your best bet for watching on the go or without a traditional TV connection.

It's accessible through a browser or using a tiny set top box. Episodes are also live through this method and can be watched back once the episode has finished.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Don't expect the first few episodes to leak early this year, as HBO has been extremely tight with screeners, but there is always the possibility of slip-ups later in the series, like with last year's HBO Nordic blunder.

In terms of Game of Thrones readiness, you might also want to check out our guide on everything you need to know about season 7, and our TL;DR recap on season 6.