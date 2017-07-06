The first of the seven episodes that comprise Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on 16 July, with the major characters set to finally clash, and as usual there's a variety of ways to watch it live or stream it back.
US fans will find the show on the HBO cable channel as always, episode 1 being preceded by the last few episodes of season 6 so you can get refreshed on the storylines.
If you're an HBO subscriber, you can sign into its GO service in a mobile/desktop browser or activate it on your connected TV or gaming console and stream it live there.
Sky is carrying Game of Thrones again for UK viewers, simulcasting episodes at 2am.
Sky's NOWTV is your best bet for watching on the go or without a traditional TV connection.
It's accessible through a browser or using a tiny set top box. Episodes are also live through this method and can be watched back once the episode has finished.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
Don't expect the first few episodes to leak early this year, as HBO has been extremely tight with screeners, but there is always the possibility of slip-ups later in the series, like with last year's HBO Nordic blunder.
In terms of Game of Thrones readiness, you might also want to check out our guide on everything you need to know about season 7, and our TL;DR recap on season 6.
