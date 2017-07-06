  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: Release date, time, how to watch on TV and stream online through HBO, Sky Atlantic and more

The first of the seven episodes that comprise Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on 16 July, with the major characters set to finally clash, and as usual there's a variety of ways to watch it live or stream it back.

US fans will find the show on the HBO cable channel as always, episode 1 being preceded by the last few episodes of season 6 so you can get refreshed on the storylines.

If you're an HBO subscriber, you can sign into its GO service in a mobile/desktop browser or activate it on your connected TV or gaming console and stream it live there.

Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan: To become a main character is great

Sky is carrying Game of Thrones again for UK viewers, simulcasting episodes at 2am.

Sky's NOWTV is your best bet for watching on the go or without a traditional TV connection.

It's accessible through a browser or using a tiny set top box. Episodes are also live through this method and can be watched back once the episode has finished.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Don't expect the first few episodes to leak early this year, as HBO has been extremely tight with screeners, but there is always the possibility of slip-ups later in the series, like with last year's HBO Nordic blunder.

In terms of Game of Thrones readiness, you might also want to check out our guide on everything you need to know about season 7, and our TL;DR recap on season 6.

